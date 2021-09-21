With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Dental Industry Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, to surpass USD 42,244.27 Million by 2027. The increasing dental caries in children and adults are expected to drive the global market during the review period. Additionally, the availability of skilled dental practitioners and advanced treatment facilities in hospitals and clinics is estimated to propel the growth of the dental industry in the future.

The global Dental Industry Market is estimated to witness healthy market growth owing to the rising dental diseases during the review period. Tooth loss and decay are prevalent in, individuals with lower socioeconomic status, children and older adults’ Hispanic ethnicity, and non-Hispanic blacks.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Dental industry Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Industry Market has been classified based on Discipline, Consumables, and End User.

Based on the product segment, the Global Dental Industry Market has been classified into discipline, consumables, the end-user. The endodontics segment is expected to lead the market owing to the rising root canal treatment.

The global dental industry market based on consumables has been divided into resin composites, dental biomaterial, dental aesthetic, endodontic supplies, gingival retraction material, whitening material, denture adhesive, dental impression, dental burs, dental syringe. The resin composites segment is expected to dominate the consumables segment because resin composites are extensively used in tooth decay treatment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Dental Industry Market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to lead the global market owing to the largest market share in 2019. The regional market has been segmented into North America and Latin America. The North American market has been further bifurcated into the US and Canada. The regional market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders leading to the high demand for dental procedures, the rising elderly population prone to many dental disorders, and the need for a preventive, restorative, and surgical device for dental care.

The European dental industry market has been classified into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe dental industry market has further been divided into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The regional market growth is attributed to the rising demand for dental devices. Additionally, the availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options is also fuelling the growth of this market.

The dental industry market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The region is expected to exhibit the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to increased government initiatives and the presence of many pharmaceutical companies focused on dental treatment.

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 39

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 39

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE 39

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 40

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 DATA MINING 41

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH 42

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH 43

3.4 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY RESPONDENTS 44

