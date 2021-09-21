With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to Market Research Future analysis, the Global Phototherapy Market is anticipated to exhibit a 4.61% CAGR during the review period. As per the GBP analysis, skin disease is likely to be the leading cause of non-fatal disease burden worldwide. Skin diseases are more common in men than in women and increases with the age. The monetary weight of psoriasis is around USD 35 billion in the US each year, and treatment costs are ascending than general swelling. Light-radiating diode (LED) phototherapy addresses a practical, protected, solid, and compact psoriasis therapy. Also, it has benefits, including low force utilization, low warmth creation, and a longer life expectancy of the light-radiating unit when contrasted with other light sources.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115112

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Phototherapy Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Phototherapy Market is expected to witness a notable market expansion during the study period owing to the rising occurrence of severe skin diseases and the increasing number of preterm and low-weight births. Additionally, the increasing adoption of LED-based phototherapy equipment is also fuelling the growth of the market during the review period. However, the major restraining factor for the growth of the global market is differential awareness and availability between countries and issues in venture capital, start-ups, and collaborations during the forecast period.

The global phototherapy market has been classified into product, radiation, application, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the global market has been segmented into conventional phototherapy equipment, LED phototherapy equipment, fiberoptic phototherapy equipment, germicidal lamps, and accessories. Based on the radiation segment, the global market has been divided into UVA, UVB, and UVC. Based on application type, the global phototherapy market has been segregated into skin disease treatment, neonatal jaundice management, and sterilization. In terms of the end-user segment, the global phototherapy market has been classified into hospital & clinic, dermatology center, and homecare.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115112

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Phototherapy Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the phototherapy market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Americas is likely to drive the largest phototherapy market is expected to register a 4.63% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the highest market share of 42.60% in 2019. The regional market growth is attributed to the surging demand for skin treatments in the US and Canada. Furthermore, the growing adoption of home phototherapy is fuelling the regional market growth during the review period. Home phototherapy is more patient-friendly in terms of avoiding frequent hospital visits and it is the most cost-effective treatment option for patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. Therefore, the phototherapy market in the Americas is likely to exhibit a 4.63% CAGR during the assessment period.

Major Players

The Prominent Players in the report on the Global Phototherapy Market include Signify Holding (Netherlands), Atom Medical Corporation (Japan), National Biological Corporation (US), Solarc Systems Inc. (Canada), GE Healthcare (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd (India), The Daavlin Company (US), and Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (US).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 OVERVIEW

1.2 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.2.1 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

1.2.1.1 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY CONVENTIONAL PHOTOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT

1.2.3 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY RADIATION

1.2.4 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

1.2.4.1 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY SKIN DISEASE TREATMENT

1.2.4.2 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY STERILIZATION

1.2.5 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY END USER

1.2.6 GLOBAL PHOTOTHERAPY MARKET, BY REGION

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Research Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Global TMJ Disorders Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Veterinary Medicine Market Research Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Emergency Medical Services Market Research Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast

Global Dental industry Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Artificial Insemination Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

Phototherapy Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027