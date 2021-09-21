Global Urinary Catheter Market to be Driven by Rising Demand for Intermittent and External Catheters in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Urinary Catheter Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global urinary catheter market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, gender, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020) – USD 1.8 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026) – 4%

Forecast Market Size (2026) – USD 2.3 Billion

The urinary catheter industry is being bolstered by the investment of governments and private sectors into hospitals and speciality clinics. The rapid rising of intermittent and external catheters is invigorating the market growth. The rising emphasis on the prevalence of urological diseases is predicted to positively influence the market growth of urinary catheter industry in the coming years. Moreover, the rising demand for foley catheters due to the increasing number of surgeries per year is also expected to augment the market growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Urinary catheters are tubes that are inserted into the bladder through the urethra which functions by draining urine and is then taken out and examined by the healthcare provider. The healthcare sector emphasises highly on the efficiency of such catheters to avoid any problems. The rising awareness of urinary tract diseases has caused an increase of demand of urinary catheters.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Intermittent

Indwelling/Foley

External

Based on catheter type, the market is bifurcated into:

Coated

Uncoated

Based on gender type, the market is categorized into:

Male

Female

Based on application, the market is segregated into:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury

General Surgery

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing awareness among the global population about urological diseases is expected to aid the market growth of urinary catheter. The rising demand of biocompatible silicone is consequently aiding the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on investment in the product enhancement to avoid UTIs as well making the process easier is consequently aiding the market growth of urinary catheter.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Telefex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, and Amsino International Inc. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

