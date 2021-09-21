Cold Chain Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cold Chain Market was valued at USD 197.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 358.2 Billion by the end of the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The cold chain market is considered to be the backbone of the agricultural industry. The cold chain consists of pre-cooling, refrigerated storage, and refrigerated transport of perishable food products. Despite the increasing importance of cold chain processes in food and pharmaceutical industry, the prevalence of cold chain management is still very weak in most of developing countries. Due to expansion in the food industry coupled with initiatives taken by the government to reduce food wastage, cold chain infrastructure has increased extensively in past years.

The current report on the Cold Chain Market provides a comprehensive assessment of the business vertical and offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with its key segments. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats. The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Cold Chain market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Cold Chain market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The cold chain market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, with 7.5 % and 7.4% CAGR, respectively. Increase in food spoilage coupled with an increase in demand for high-quality perishable products is expected to drive the growth of the cold chain market.

Europe is the dominating cold chain with the highest market share of around 28.6% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia Pacific and North American regions.

With an increase in food-borne diseases, people are more concern about the quality and the safety of the food product. Various techniques are deployed in order to test the quality of the frozen food product. For example, gas chromatography is performed on the food product to ensure it meets the quality standards throughout the delivery process.

Apart from the food industry, cold chain logistics play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry. If a particular medicine is kept in a temperature range, that exceeds its ‘safe range’, the medicine will lose its effectiveness and in some cases, jeopardize the health of a patient.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Cold Chain market on the basis of type, temperature type, application type, technology, and region:

Type (Volume in Thousands Unit; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport

Temperature Type (Volume in Thousands Unit; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chilled

Frozen

Application Type (Volume in Thousands Unit; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

