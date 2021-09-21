Specialty Food Ingredients Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

The Specialty Food Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 125.66 billion in 2027. As the use of these products increases in modern processing, the industry is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period in order to meet a wide variety of demands for various product qualities.

Value Additions in process technologies help to make efficient use of specialty ingredients in finished foods. One such advance is Clextral’s twin-screw extrusion lines, which help to increase the flexibility of different constituents during processing.

The current report on the Specialty Food Ingredients Market provides a comprehensive assessment of the business vertical and offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with its key segments. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats. The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Specialty Food Ingredients market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Specialty Food Ingredients market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Naturex

KF Specialty Ingredients

Frutarom

DuPont

Ingredion

PPG Industries

Evonik

Archer Daniels Midland

Kerry Group

Ashland Inc.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Specialty sensory ingredients

Specialty functional ingredients

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery and confectionery

Beverages

Dairy and frozen foods

Convenience foods

Meat products

Functional foods

Oils and fats

Others

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

