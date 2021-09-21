Bottled Water Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Global Bottled Water Market report published by Reports and Data, provides in-depth analysis of top players, geography, end users, applications, competitor analysis, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, import-export data, trends and forecast.

The Bottled Water Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure.

The global Bottled Water Market is expected to be valued at USD 506.55 billion by 2028 from USD 218.24 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.4% through the forecast period. The exponential expansion of the market can be accredited to the augmenting consciousness about the advantages of bottled water for health, availability of different flavors, and convenience of use. Bottled water can either be carbonated or not and is available in plastic and glass packaging. The increasing apprehension about the nutritional benefits conferred by bottled water has propelled its use among the younger generation, in turn, driving the market growth.

Market Overview:

The food and beverage sector is undergoing significant transitions, and with the latest trends and technologies in place, it is fair to conclude that food and beverage companies will not be able to look back. In addition, demand for nutritious meals and packaged food and beverage goods are two prominent food and beverage sector trends that are expected to continue for a long time.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The purified water segment is projected to occupy a significantly large share of the market in 2028, registering a high CAGR through the forecast timeframe. The segment growth is predominantly bolstered by the growing requirement for clean water due to the growing global population, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and increasing scarcity of drinking water across the globe.

With the presence of different flavors in the market and the increasing health consciousness among individuals, the flavored water segment is projected to register significant growth in the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the flavored water is devoid of artificial colors, preservations, or carbonation, which is adding to the growth of the segment.

The off-trade distribution channel segment is foreseen to expand at a high rate in the projected timeframe owing to the increasing presence of bottled water in hypermarkets and supermarkets, growing purchasing power, and the rising trend of home delivery across the globe.

The Asia Pacific occupied a 42.3% share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to retain its leading position in the projected timeframe. The growth can be accredited to the increasingly shifting consumer preferences, accelerated adoption of hygienic practices, and the introduction of new and innovative items in the regional market.

Key Players covered in this report are:

Key Players covered in this report are:

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé, Primo Water Corporation

PepsiCo

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

VOSS WATER

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

FIJI Water Company LLC

Nogfu Spring

Danone S.A.,

Rhodius Mineralquellen

Getranke GmbH & Co KG

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Purified

Sparkling

Still

Mineral

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Plain

Flavored

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Off-trade

On-trade

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below

• The Bottled Water Market industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Bottled Water Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bottled Water Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Browse the full report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bottled-water-market

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

