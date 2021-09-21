Tobacco Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2020–2028

According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Tobacco Market size was valued at USD 935.77 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to observe a growth rate of 2.2% through 2028. Introduction of innovative tobacco products with varied taste option like menthol, clove and candy coupled with increasing consumer inclination towards premium tobacco products are the key factors stimulating market growth.

The report on the Global Tobacco Market is an investigative study that focuses on the important businesses aspects such as recent developments, technology advancements, and various products and processes developments. The report focuses on the major leaders of the global Tobacco market along with company profiles, product portfolios, manufacturing and production capacity, financial standings, and global position in the market.

The market research report on Tobacco market has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research with data insights from industry experts and professionals.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Altria Group Inc.

Pyxus International Inc.

Swedish Match AB

Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation

British American Tobacco

ITC Limited

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

China National Tobacco Corporation

Philip Morris International

Segments Covered in the Report:

The report further segments Tobacco market on the basis of product types, applications, technology, end-use, and others. It also offers insights into the segments expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period and the key trends and demands influencing the revenue growth of the segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Smokeless

Cigar & Cigarillos

Cigarettes

Waterpipes

Next Generation Products

Others

The regional analysis includes examinations of the major geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers import/export ratio, supply and demand trends, consumption patterns, production and consumption ratio, revenue generation, revenue share, market share, market size, technological advancements, government regulations, gross profit and margin, and other key factors. It also offers a country-wise analysis to provide in-depth assessment of the regional spread of the Tobacco market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings in the report

Introduction of innovative tobacco products in with varied taste option like menthol, clove and candy coupled with increasing consumer inclination towards premium tobacco products are the key factors stimulating market growth.

Based on product type, the cigarettes segment held majority of the market share in 2020 and is forecast to gain major traction through 2028. The segmental growth can be attributed to the surging demand for flavoured cigarettes across the globe. Moreover, heavy demand for cigarettes from emerging economies in the APAC region, including China, India, Thailand, among others owing to presence of young population base in these countries will further boost segmental share

The next-generation tobacco products segment is projected to be the fastest-growing over the analysis period on account of growing consumer inclination towards less harmful tobacco products.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region held nearly 35% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue share over the projected timeframe owing to the expanding consumer pool in the region. Also, improving retail infrastructure and adoption of innovative brand campaign strategies by leading tobacco manufacturing companies, including Philip Morris International and BAT in the key markets, such as Bangladesh, India, China, Philippines, and others will foster tobacco market size in the upcoming years.

The MEA region is expected to hold a considerable share of the global tobacco market, showcasing a CAGR of 3% during the analysis period. The substantial growth can be attributed to the availability of relatively low priced tobacco products and consistent growth in tobacco consumption in the region.

Thank you for reading our report.

