Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2020-2027

The global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for hand sanitizers is owing to its benefits in decreasing the transmission of gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, as well as it possesses constituents that prevent skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand-washing. Studies have found that the use of hand sanitizers in classrooms may lessen student absenteeism by around 20.0% owing to illness. Further, growing awareness about hand hygiene to check the spread infections contracted in hospitals is driving the market demand.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a spiraling increase in the sales of hand sanitizers. The demand for the product has increased to such an extent that supermarkets and pharmaceutical stores have limited the number an individual can buy at a time. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are an effective measure in combatting the spread of the disease as alcohol attacks and destroys the protein envelope that surrounds coronaviruses. CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) suggests the usage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with over 60.0% ethanol or 70.0% isopropanol as the desired form of hand hygiene in healthcare settings, on the basis of greater access to hand sanitizer. Besides, CDC recommends that healthcare service providers who apply alcohol-based hand sanitizers may update patients that they are doing this in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Procter & Gamble

GOJO Industries Inc.

Unilever Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Henkel AG & Company

The Himalaya Drug Company

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

3M Company

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Vi-Jon Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are estimated to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, as the alcohol present such products is capable of killing most of the germs, including coronavirus.

By form, gel hand sanitizer contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 10.7% in the forecast period. Gel hand sanitizer easily spread on hands and need lesser time to eradicate germs in comparison to other types of sanitizers.

By application, household purposes is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.8% in the forecast period. Changing lifestyle trends and growing awareness about hygiene are responsible for the increasing demand for this application.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 11.0% in the forecast period. Rising prevalence of nosocomial viral respiratory infections and the outbreak of COVID-19 recently are among the significant factors driving the growth of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global hand sanitizer market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Gel Hand Sanitizer

Liquid Hand Sanitizer

Foam Hand Sanitizer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Hotels & Restaurants

Household Purposes

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

