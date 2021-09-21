Portable Grinders Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

Report Summary:

The report titled “Portable Grinders Market” offers a primary overview of the Portable Grinders industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Portable Grinders market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Portable Grinders industry.

Historical Forecast Period

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Portable Grinders Market

2018 – Base Year for Portable Grinders Market

2019-2027 – Forecast Period for Portable Grinders Market

Key Developments in the Portable Grinders Market

To describe Portable Grinders Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Portable Grinders, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2013 to 2019;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Portable Grinders market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2018 to 2026;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Todescribe Portable Grinders sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Portable Grinders Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• ATA Group

• Dynabrade

• Bosch

• PFERD(August Ruggeberg)

• DEWALT Industrial Tool

• BIAX Schmid Wezel GmbH

• Fein

• Daesunggt Co.,Ltd

• Chicago Pneumatic

• Einhell

• Metabowerke

• Scantool Group

• Flex

• Spitznas

• Prime Supply Inc

• Mannesmann Demag

• Koki Holdings Co.,Ltd

• SPARKY Power Tools

• Rodcraft

• Kuken Co., Ltd.

• Dean Kurtz Construction

• Beijing ZLRC Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Hoprio Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

• Yongkang Muda Power Tools Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Countries, covering

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Pneumatic Portable Grinders

• Electric Portable Grinders

• Hydraulic Portable Grinders

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Power Generation

• Petroleum

• Chemical Industry

• Metallurgy

• Papermaking

• Others