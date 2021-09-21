Anechoic Chamber Market Growth, Trends, Insights, Industry Analysis, Size, Business Scenario and Forecasts 2027

The Global Anechoic Chamber market is forecast to reach USD 1.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years there has been continuous expansion of the automotive sector and growing demand for electrical and hybrid vehicles. These chambers players an integral role in the automotive sector in measuring radio frequency emissions from the automobiles on board. Furthermore, a constant effort for the development and commercialization of 5G technology across different parts of the world like China, and the USA, can be observed in the last few years. Such initiatives by different nations across is opening new areas for application of the chamber wherein it is used for testing 5G transmission antennas through EMI/EMC/RF testing. It helps in ascertaining that the antennas are operational.

The COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic can also be seen to boost the demand for various IT services and technologies. It is primarily propelled due to the growth of remote working culture and associated elevating demand for IT services and network equipment. Along with the remote working culture the increasing demand for telemedicine and telehealth services would be an elevated demand for 5G technology, which would also contribute to the expansion of the market. The pandemic has resulted in highlighting on the importance of remote healthcare services wherein fast connectivity plays a pivotal role. The mentioned factor would contribute to market growth.

However, due to the pandemic and issue with cash flow, there are high risk of the plans for the deployment of 5G technology to be set aside. Furthermore, because of the pandemic, automotive sector has been badly affected, which would also act as a challenge for the growth of the market. The underlying reason being, the automotive sector is one of the major areas of application of this chamber. 78% of the companies have a deficiency of staff to operate a full production line. Approximately 80% of the auto supply chain across the globe is associated with China, the epicenter of the pandemic. The retarded growth of the automotive sector may also have a negative impact on the growth of the industry, particularly in the first three quarters of 2020.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In regards to the Type, Semi Anechoic chamber segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this type of chamber, there is a solid floor that operates as a work surface for providing support to heavy items like industrial machinery, cars, which results in its application in various end-using industries. In a Full anechoic chamber, such heavy items cannot be supported by its mesh grille, which is a major reason for its growing preference among end-user.

In context of Application, the Hums & clicks from computer devices segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the common use of this chamber in the IT & Telecom sector is testing the hums and clicks from computing devices like backlight modules on displays & touch panels, keyboards, mouse, speaker, among others.

In context to End-user, the IT & Telecom segment held a considerable market share of more than 30.0% in 2019. , the constant effort for development and commercialization of 5G technology across different parts of the world wherein it is used for testing 5G transmission antennas through EMI/EMC/RF testing also contributes to the market share held by this segment. It helps in ascertaining that the antennas are operational.

In June 2018, Bharat Test House Pvt Ltd, (BTHPL) had announced the setup of an EMC/EMI center. In the testing lab established by BTHPL, a 3M Semi Anechoic Chamber was installed.

Key participants include Microsoft, Esco Technologies (ETS-LINDGREN), TDK Corporation, Eckel Industries, Microwave Vision Group (Mvg), Frankonia Group, Albatross Projects, Ecotone System, Comtest Engineering and Cuming Microwave Corporation.

Deals Landscape

In October 2018, Inter-Basic Resources, Inc. (IBR), which is based in the UK and US was acquired by SGS. IBR is a prominent provider of verification services and state-of-the-art testing for fluid and air filtration performance for various industries. Thus, with the help of this acquisition, SGS would be able to expand its services for non-woven materials specially filtration performance.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Anechoic Chamber market on the basis of Type, Application, End-user and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full Anechoic Chamber

Semi Anechoic chamber

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio equipment

Hums and clicks from computer devices

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military & Defense

Automotive

Electronics and Appliances

IT & Telecom

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



