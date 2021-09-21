Adult Diapers Market Competitive Landscape | Growth Factors Analysis, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis Till 2027

The Global Adult Diapers Market is projected to reach USD 32.17 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be powered by the increasing use of disposable & overnight diapers. Growing geriatric population, rising urinary incontinence, diabetes, mobility impairment, and other diarrheal & intestinal diseases are some of the key reasons the market is being deliberately driven. Women empowerment, rising disposable income, growing adoption of the provident funding & pension schemes amongst many organizations, and elderly healthcare policies by many government & insurance sectors have helped increase the affordability of the adult diapers in many regions around the world.

The market has been observing a sound growth due to the growing popularity of the urinal & fecal incontinence protective products for the adults. According to the industry experts, innovative products that focus on the lightweight, reusable, germ-killing, long-usable, and environmentally friendly products, are high in demand from the customers.

Urinary incontinence has been one of the most prominent factors that most of the adult groups have felt the need for using the diapers. Adults aging 45 to 54 are mostly facing urinary incontinence owing to the level of stress they face in their daily life. The growing tendency of depression-driven disorders & diseases has led to urinary incontinence. Adults aging more than 55 mostly suffer from mixed urinary incontinence, where diabetes plays a major role.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market’s future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. COVID-19 has influenced foreign commerce, exports and imports, and has also contributed to a major decrease in demand in the industry. The big companies operating on the market try to clear their stock and concentrate on keeping their cash balances. It is likely that people’s average disposable income is reduced and producers are trying to develop innovative solutions of diapers at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost. However, as the number of the isolation wards increase and mane healthcare workers involved in such wards started preferring the use of the diapers as they do not get access to the restroom for a longer period of time.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fecal incontinence is another most vital reason behind the demand for the diapers amongst the adults. One of the most common problem among the elderly people is the bladder leakage, the reason behind which is majorly attributed to a weakened bladder & pelvic muscles.

High demand for the overnight and disposable adult diapers due to its long operational efficiency with light-weight & safety features, augmenting the adult diapers market highly.

The disposable diaper is growing with the fastest growth rate of 12.3% throughout the forecast period. Enormous convenience & facilities of the disposable diapers over its counterpart make it highly appreciable by many elderly retired adults and working professionals.

A variety of major competitors in the sector are investing in eco-friendly and high strength goods for research and development. Several companies have also consolidated their activities around the value chain to improve productivity and improve customer experience.

In September 2018, One of the most leading hygiene products manufacturing company, Unicharm Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire maximum shares of DSG (Cayman) Limited. DSGCL is the holding company under DSG International, which is a leading manufacturer of the adult diapers and other absorbent products in Asia.

Key participants include Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., DSG International, Abena A/S, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., Unique Wellness, Linette, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd., ChoiceShops Limited, and Vora Global, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adult Diapers Market on the basis of product, diaper type, sales channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Pant Type

Pad Type

Tape-on

Others

Diaper Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Disposable

Cloth

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Hypermarket

Wholesale

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



