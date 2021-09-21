United States Carrier Screening Market Expected size Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026

The United States carrier screening market is set to surpass US$ 400 Million threshold by 2026.

“United States Carrier Screening Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2026” presents an in-depth assessment of the United States carrier screening market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the United States carrier screening market. The report includes historical data from 2015 – 2018 and forecasts until 2026.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, carrier screening volume, revenues and provides forecast through 2026. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States carrier screening market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, and distribution agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States carrier screening market.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States carrier screening market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, products offered and latest development & trends.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

1. Natera

2. Myriad Genetics

3. Luminex Corporation

4. Integrated Genetics (LabCorp)

5. Quest Diagnostics

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7. Centogene

8. Invitae Corporation

9. Otogenetics

10. GenPath

11. Progenity

12. Fulgent Genetics

13. GenMark Diagnostics

14. Sema4

15. Pathway Genomics

16. Gene By Gene

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• The United States Carrier Screening Volume & Forecast (2015 – 2026)

• The United States Carrier Screening Market Size & Forecast (2015 – 2026)

• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Carrier Screening

• Regulation System of the United States Carrier Screening

• Major Deals in the Carrier Screening Market

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Carrier Screening Market

• Key Companies Analysis

