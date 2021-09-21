Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market is expected to reach USD 23.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pomegranate can act as a potential nutraceutical which can provide medical and health benefits, including prevention and treatment of a disease. Pomegranate contains agents like polyphenolic flavonoids, which deploy actions well conducive to good oral health; precisely in relation to gingivitis development. Pomegranate juice has the highest antioxidant potency composite index among beverages like Red wine, Blueberry juice, Acaii juice and Orange juice to name a few; and the antioxidant activity was at least 20% superior to any other beverages.

To get a FREE sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/311

Key participants include POM Wonderful LLC, The Minute Maid Company, Tropicana Products, Inc., Grante LLC, Orumnarin P.J.S Co., Ruby Fresh, Inc., Simonian Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Company, Inc., Youngstown Distributors Inc. and Aarvee Farm Products.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market basis of Type, Pomegranate Type, Final Product Type (Arils), Applications and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Organic Type

Inorganic/Processed Type

Pomegranate Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bhagwa Pomegranate

Wonderful Pomegranate

Grenada Pomegranate

Desertnyi

Mollar de Elche

Others

Final Product Type (Arils) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Arils Tub

Pomegranate Powder

Pasteurized juice

Aseptic Concentrate

Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food Industry

Convenience Stores

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/311

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for Organic type market is projected to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 13.5% owing to the super fruit’s health benefits which includes antioxidant properties, high potassium content and a good source of fiber. An increase in the consumer interest for high food nutrition and the general opinion among the consumers that fresh produce hold the desirable nutrition and fiber have led to an increasing interest among growers to grow fresh produce.

The market for Bhagwa pomegranates is anticipated to grow at a revenue of 54.99 billion by 2025. These pomegranates are tolerant to thrips and mites and thus require comparatively lesser number of pesticide sprays

Asia-Pacific will witness significant rise at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2018 to 2025. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of pomegranate. The countries in the region grow a wide range of pomegranate varieties and have high consumption of pomegranate and its products. The region is expected to hold 38.6% share of the pomegranate and pomegranate arils market in 2018.

The main constraint in Pomegranate remains the fruit production precisely the supply side of it. Developing countries are failing to keep up the quality standards as productivity of the fruit is very low, though the fruit production in those countries is increasing. For example, in India the average yields are 10Mt/Ha where the international average hovers around 25Mt/Ha. Additionally in countries like Afghanistan, there are no operational standards of conducts; every farmer grows on his own way.

The legal laws in US regarding imports of fresh pomegranates from Chile involve production site registration with National plant protection organization (NPPO) of Chile. The fruit must originate from low prevalence production site. Post harvesting process would include the damaged and diseased fruits must be culled at the packinghouse and must be packed into new and clean crates, or APHIS approved packaging containers.

To know More about Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pomegranate-and-pomegranate-arils-market

Key Features of the Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

Request for customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/311

Read our Blog @

https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-cosmetics-and-beauty-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-luxury-furniture-brands

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-home-appliances-brands

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.