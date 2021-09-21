Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Report 2021-2028 Details About Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the thermoplastic elastomers market will witness a CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Thermoplastic elastomers, also known as thermoplastic rubbers are a mix of polymers that consists of both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties. Thermoplastic elastomers are used in a variety of applications such as automotive, medical, construction, packaging among others. The presence of elastomeric properties makes it flexible and soft which means that they can be stretched to two or three times more than their size. The most common example of thermoplastic elastomers in consumer goods is their application as a small and translucent flexible material in earphones. The thermoplastic elastomers can also be used in bottle cap liners and sealing rings. The thermoplastic elastomers possess the properties of rubber but a processed like plastics. This makes them possess the properties of both rubber and plastic but the added feature can be recycled.

Top Leading Players

BASF SE, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Arkema Sa, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, China Petrochemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Tosoh Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TSRC, Polyone, LCY Group, Celanese Corporation, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Teknor Apex, The Lubrizol Corporation, Apar Industries Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Zeon Corporation among other domestic and global players.

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Split By Segments:

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, By Product Type (Styrene Block Copolymers (TPE-S), Thermoplastic Polyolefin, Thermoplastic Olefins (TPE-O), Elastomeric Alloys (TPE-V or TPV), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Thermoplastic Co-polyester and Thermoplastic Polyamides), Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Household Appliances, Medical, Adhesives, Sealants and Coatings, Footwear, HVAC and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Overview.

2. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Competition by Manufacturers.

3. Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Market Share by Regions.

4. Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry Supply chain Analysis.

5. Thermoplastic Elastomers Company Profiles, Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type.

6. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Analysis by Applications.

7. Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers.

8. Thermoplastic Elastomers Import, Export, Consumption, and Consumption Value by Major Countries.

9. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Forecast & Market Dynamics.

10. Tables and figures.

11. Research Findings and Conclusion.

