Polyolester Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities By Top Companies 2021.

Global polyolester market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Polyolester refers to the synthetic compound that is used in various industrial and commercial applications. The compound is highly deployed in commercial applications in combination along with various refrigerants for the replacement of hydrofluorocarbons. These compounds are widely used in lubricant additives solutions.

The increase in biodegradable lubricants across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of polyolester market. The rise in use of polyolester in the production of refrigerant oil, compressor oil, industrial greases, aviation oil, metalworking oil, automotive lubricants, transformer oil and industrial greases among others, and increase in concerns about air pollution and tough emission norms accelerate the market growth.

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ; Purinova Sp. z o.o.; Ultrachem, Inc; Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.; Vantage Specialty Chemicals; Huntsman International LLC; LANXESS; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Perstorp; Comstar International Inc; Teknor Apex; Croda International Plc; DiversiTech Corporation; Domus Chemicals; Elé Corporation among others.

On the basis of product, the polyolester market is segmented into NPG, TMP, PE and DiPE.

On the basis of application, the polyolester market is segmented into automotive crankcase material, gear oils, fire resistant hydraulic fluids, carrier fluids, food contact material, environmentally acceptable hydraulic, fluid & lubricants, heat transfer fluids, quenchants, breathing air compressor material, air compressor material, vacuum pump, instrument oil, seal swellants, textile lubricants, dielectric fluids, and drilling fluids.

On the basis of end-user, the polyolester market is segmented into food & beverages, chemical, machinery, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, aerospace, textile, mining, utilities, construction, and miscellaneous manufacturing.

