Architectural Coatings Market Report 2021-2028 Details About Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings. Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure. The acrylic segment is the highest growing segment owing to its advantages such as wide range of applications, oxidation and weathering resistance, durability and high coating quality. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is most dominating as well as fastest growing region due to increasing applications, infrastructural developments and technological advancements in the region.

Top Leading Players

Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Architectural Coatings Market Split By Segments:

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyesters, vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) and others. In September 2019, PPG Industries, Inc. launched PPG Services, digitally enabled service. This platform is used for businesses which has multiple facilities in the U.S. This identifies and connects professional painters and general painting maintenance project. This service launch will help to build long term growth strategy by delivering digital solutions.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne. In September 2019, AXALTA Coating Systems, LLC has acquired Capital Paints, powder coatings manufacturing company based in UAE. This company has specialized in thermosetting powder coatings manufacturing for architectural powder coatings. This acquisition has been done for the strategic expansion of their powder coating business in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Architectural Coatings Market Overview.

2. Architectural Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers.

3. Architectural Coatings Production Market Share by Regions.

4. Architectural Coatings Industry Supply chain Analysis.

5. Architectural Coatings Company Profiles, Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type.

6. Architectural Coatings Market Analysis by Applications.

7. Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers.

8. Architectural Coatings Import, Export, Consumption, and Consumption Value by Major Countries.

9. Architectural Coatings Market Forecast & Market Dynamics.

10. Tables and figures.

11. Research Findings and Conclusion.

