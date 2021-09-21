Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities By Top Companies 2021.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals report Market research analysis is one of the finest options to resolve business challenges quickly by saving a lot of time. Under competitive analysis section of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals report, major key players existing in the market are revealed along with different details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their diverse strategies which make them prosper in the market. An international Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, challenges, market risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Specialty oilfield chemicals are commonly used in the recovery of oil and efficiently reducing the environmental impact in the oil extraction process. The extraction process majorly follows drilling, production, stimulation, enhanced oil recovery and many others and the specialty chemicals are used in each of these step of process. Specialty oilfield chemicals are also used in the prevention of formation of wax in oil and also for scaling and reducing the corrosion of the walls of the pipe. The chemicals are also as coagulants and flocculants in waste oil, process water and oil sludge treatment. Apart from these applications of specialty oilfield chemicals, there are many other applications that exist in the oil and gas industry.

BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, Solvay, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton, Stepan Company, CPS Performance Materials, Ashland, Innospec, Roemex Limited, Clariant, Kemira, KRATON CORPORATION, Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC) and Thermax Global

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biocides, inhibitors, viscosifiers, demulsifiers, surfactants, acids, friction reducers, iron control agents, polymers, wetting agents, dispersants, additives, retarders, defoamers, emulsifiers and others In March 2018, Stepan Company acquired surfactant production facility and a portion of their associated surfactants business of BASF SE in Ecatepec, Mexico. The production plant has a capacity of 50,000 metric tons. The acquisition will help the company to enhance its product portfolio of surfactant chemicals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drilling, production, stimulation, cementing, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover & completion and others In November 2018, Halliburton Company released a new technology, Cerebro in-bit sensor package. The new technology helps in obtaining the high performance data and increase the drilling efficiency of the system. This innovation helped the company to enhance the products performance.



1. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview.

2. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers.

3. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Regions.

4. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry Supply chain Analysis.

5. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Company Profiles, Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type.

6. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis by Applications.

7. Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers.

8. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Import, Export, Consumption, and Consumption Value by Major Countries.

9. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Forecast & Market Dynamics.

10. Tables and figures.

11. Research Findings and Conclusion.

