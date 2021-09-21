Europe Ipm Pheromones Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities By Top Companies 2021.

IPM pheromones market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,424.25 million by 2027 from USD 467.97 million in 2019.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is the mixture of biological, cultural and chemical measures which can manage diseases, weeds, insects and other pests. It consider all suitable control tactics and methods that are available locally which can evaluate their potential cost-effectiveness.

Increasing usage of IPM technology for crop protection is driving the growth of market. Rising awareness among population about the side effects of pesticides will also drive the market. Low cost of production for large acreage crops will further create new opportunities that will impact the IPM pheromones market growth in the forecast period to 2027.

Ponalab, SUMI AGRO France, Trécé, Inc, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Bioline AgroSciences ltd, International Pheromone Systems Ltd, Pacific BioControl Corporation, AgBiTech, Syngenta, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Koppert Biological Systems, ISCA, Agrisense, Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L., Biobest Group NV, Novagrica, Russell IPM Ltd, Hercon Environmental and AgrichemBio, among other players

By Type (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, Ovioposition-Dettering Pheromones, Alarm Pheromones, Trail Pheromones and Others), Usage (Pheromone Traps and Pheromone Lures), Pest Type (Moths, Fruit Flies, Beetles and Others), Function (Mating, Disruption, Detection, Monitoring and Mass Trapping), Applications (Residential, Commercial, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Storage Facilities and Others), Country (Germany, France, Belgium, U.K., Switzerland, Turkey, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

1. Europe Ipm Pheromones Market Overview.

2. Europe Ipm Pheromones Market Competition by Manufacturers.

3. Europe Ipm Pheromones Production Market Share by Regions.

4. Europe Ipm Pheromones Industry Supply chain Analysis.

5. Europe Ipm Pheromones Company Profiles, Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type.

6. Europe Ipm Pheromones Market Analysis by Applications.

7. Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers.

8. Europe Ipm Pheromones Import, Export, Consumption, and Consumption Value by Major Countries.

9. Europe Ipm Pheromones Market Forecast & Market Dynamics.

10. Tables and figures.

11. Research Findings and Conclusion.

