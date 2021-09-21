North America Rainscreen Cladding Market Report 2021-2028 Details About Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Rainscreen cladding market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 4,806.36 million by 2027.

Rainscreen cladding is a method to offer over-cladding or cladding a building so that they can protect the building fabric and structure from unstable weather. The system helps in making a complete ‘flat’ surface and they are highly used for different new build projects where the system can give excellent performance for the longer period of time and provides good infrastructure to the building façade.

Increase in refurbishment projects for large multi-story buildings and multifamily construction is driving the growth of market. Growing demand of green buildings to boost rainscreen cladding will also drive the market

Top Leading Players

Danpal, Sotech Optima, Proteus Facades, Cladding Corp, NVELOPE, CENTRIA, FunderMax, Middle East Insulation LLC., Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Kingspan Group, TERREAL, CAREA Group, MERSON GROUP, Avenere Cladding LLC., HunterDouglas, Architectural Panel Solutions Limited, Bailey, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Tata Steel and DuPont, among other players

North America Rainscreen Cladding Market Split By Segments:

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fiber cement, composite material, metal, high pressure laminates, terracotta, ceramic and others. Composite material had accounted for the maximum share in U.S. as major companies are involved in producing composite materials because they are lightweight in nature and protects from moisture which clearly shows that the demand of composite materials is increasing very rapidly and the companies have the focus to meet these growing demands. For instance, in 2015 the demand for composite materials for aerospace applications in U.S. was approximately 800 million dollars and it to reach 1.4 billion dollars, by 2021.

On the basis of system, the market is segmented into vented systems, drained and vented systems and pressure equalised (moderated) systems. The vented systems accounted for the largest market share as they are contributing very positively to the America’s environment. They are taking towards a sustainable development for U.S.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial Commercial segment is dominating the market as in U.S., because in U.S. the commercial buildings are increasing very rapidly which boosts the demand of rainscreen cladding materials. For instance, it has been observed that the construction of commercial buildings, in the U.S., has increased by 1.74% in 2017 as compared to 2016 and also increased by 2.40% in 2018 as compared to 2017, which clearly illustrates that the construction of commercial buildings has been increased year by year which boosts the demand of rainscreen cladding market.

Along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. The latest industry detail related to import/export scenario, industry events, market share is covered in this report.

