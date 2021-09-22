Brondell Launches One of the Safest In-Home Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System on the Market

San Francisco, CA – September 21, 2021 – Brondell, a pioneer in innovation focusing on health and personal care technologies in North America, announced today the launch of Capella — a new under-the-counter Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filter System that offers twenty times the efficiency of traditional RO systems.

Certified by the prestigious Water Quality Association (WQA), Capella is one of the safest water filtration systems on the market. Certified to reduce 86 contaminants, it filters out not only known contaminants, but many emerging contaminants not covered by most other reverse osmosis systems. Capella also offers a 1:1 wastewater ratio, making it one of the most efficient RO systems available—helping consumers reduce water waste and utility costs.

“As the leader in bringing healthy and safe products to the home or office, Brondell is excited to launch the Capella, an ultra-efficient Under Counter Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Filter System.” said CEO Steven Scheer. “Operating at 20x more capacity than other RO systems, the Capella has been awarded the Water Quality Association’s Gold Seal, certifying its ability to reduce 86 harmful contaminants found in our drinking water. This makes the Capella one of the safest RO systems on the market today.”

Capella uses an intelligent, efficient 3-stage filtration with a 300-gallon rated filtration capacity:

1st Stage Activated Carbon Plus Filter reduces particulate materials such as sand, rust, and fine particles from the water supply. This first stage also acts as a pre-filter protecting and extending the life of the following filters. (Lasts an average of 6 months)

2nd Stage Eco-Efficient Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filter works by pushing water through a semipermeable membrane, thereby separating water molecules from contaminants in tap water. The powerful E2RO Membrane significantly reduces pollutants such as heavy metals, cysts, fluoride, arsenic, industrial chemicals, and more. With its unique flow structure, the E2RO Membrane also utilizes less feed water and is more efficient than traditional RO filters. (Lasts an average of 24 months)

3rd Stage Carbon Block Filter then further reduces any lingering water contaminants such as chlorine and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), improving the overall taste and odor of the dispensed water. (Lasts an average of 6 months)

Installation and filter changes are fast and simple. Filters last 6 – 24 months, with simplified, low-cost maintenance.

More on certifications: This system has been tested and certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) according to NSF/ANSI 42, 53, and 58 for the reduction of aesthetic chlorine, taste and odor, cyst, VOCs, fluoride, pentavalent arsenic, barium, radium 226/228, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, trivalent chromium, lead, copper, selenium, and TDS.

More on contaminant removal: In addition to known water contaminants many systems target, Capella also addresses emerging contaminants that are on the rise in our water supply, including herbicides, pesticides, chemicals used as flame retardants and detergents. It also reduces PFOA and PFOS, man-made chemicals from industrial manufacturing, as well as arsenic.

The Capella and replacement filters are available on Brondell.com and on Amazon.com. Capella is backed by a one-year warranty, and Brondell’s commitment to superior customer service and support.

About Brondell

From the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the body we keep, Brondell prides itself on leveraging the best technologies to deliver unique, healthy home and small business experiences for anyone looking to improve their everyday spaces and routines. Our award-winning product lines for the home and office bring you the best in modern health and personal care, so you can breathe better, drink more purely and live cleaner with confidence.

