GMO Testing Market Analysis, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global GMO Testing Market was valued at USD 1,941.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,533.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Genetically modified crops are produced by alteration of the genetic material of the plant model using biotechnology, resistant to pest, bacteria, viruses, bacteria, etc. The invention of GM crops has been a breakthrough in the agriculture sector. With the latest technological advancements, GMO testing can be done in order to determine the amount of GMO present in any sample.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global GMO Testing industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2016

Key Players:

Key participants include SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, BIO-RAD, BUREAU VERITAS, and IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Polymerase chain reaction test dominates the technology type segment and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% during the forecast period. The test qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in food or feed samples

Based on the trait, the stacked segment is expected to witness the fastest growth market at a CAGR of 8.7%. Stacked traits combine two or more transgenes in a single crop. Growing research and development activities in the region are expected to drive the growth for this segment.

Corn is one of the most popular crops that is grown around the world and has over 142 varieties of genetically modified corn, which makes it one of the most important crops to be tested. Most of the

With the applicability of genetically modified food safety testing and focus on achieving greater profits, several food manufacturers are willing to spend on genetically modified food safety testing services to enhance the salability of products

Polymerase chain reaction test dominates the technology type segment and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% during the forecast period. The test qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in food or feed samples

Europe regional segment dominates the global GMO market with 42.1% market share owing to stringent regulations regarding GMO testing in the region

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2016

Market Segmentation:

Trait (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Stacked

Herbicide tolerance

Insect resistance

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Corn

Soy

Rapeseed/Canola

Potato

Others

Processed Food Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bakery & confectionery

Meat products

Breakfast cereals & snacks

Food additives

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gmo-testing-market

Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the GMO Testing market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global GMO Testing market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Potato Processing Market

GMO Testing Market

Food Safety Testing Market

Food Testing Kits Market

Food Microbiology Testing Market

Read reports from different publications:

Advocacy Software Market

Aerosol Actuators Market

Aerosol Container Market

Aerosol Propellants Market

Aerosol Refrigerant Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]