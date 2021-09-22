Food Ultrasound Market Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

The global Food Ultrasound Market size is expected to reach USD 204.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are deployment of stringent food quality and safety regulations, increasing investment by private players in the food processing industry, rising demand for processed food, and increasing focus on minimizing food wastage during processing.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Food Ultrasound industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Major players in the market report include Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Dukane, Heilscher, Siemens, Newtech, Cheersonic, Rinco Ultrasonics, and Omni international.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In March 2021, Sound Nutrition introduced a clean-label sweet snack shaped by using ultrasonic. This process uses high-frequency and low-amplitude sound waves that preserve nutrients, create shape, signature texture, and enhance flavor.

High frequency low intensity segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing use of high frequency ultrasound for examining physical and chemical properties of food during processing.

North America accounted for significantly robust revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising demand for processed meat products, growing adoption advanced technologies, and increasing application of ultrasound during food processing are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Market Segmentation:

Frequency Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

High-Frequency Low-intensity

Low-Frequency High-Intensity

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Quality Assurance

Microbial Activation

Cutting

Emulsification And Homogenization

Cleaning

Others

Food Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Meat & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Food Ultrasound market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Food Ultrasound market?

