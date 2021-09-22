Slaughtering Equipment Market Size, Top Trends – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Slaughtering Equipment Market was valued at USD 7,391.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Animal slaughter refers to the process of killing domestic livestock for food purposes or in case of the animal being diseased or unsuitable for consumption. The slaughtering equipment are a part of the food processing industry because they enhance meat products both qualitatively and by value.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Slaughtering Equipment industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key players in the market include BANSS America Corporation, BAYLE S.A, Best and Donovan, MEATEK Food Machineries India, Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Prime Equipment Group Inc., Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited, Marel, Baader Group, Limos

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By type, killing holds the largest share in the global slaughtering equipment market. This process is basic for the slaughter of all animals and various methods are experimented with across the globe to make the process painless for the animals.

By automation, the semi-automated segment holds the largest share in the market. This is so because the semi-automated process requires comparatively lower maintenance and investment costs.

According to Meat & Livestock Australia, the demand for Beef and Chicken were the highest in the country with a market share of over 35% and 30% respectively.

The cattle slaughter in the US is forecasted to remain high till 2020 as marketing rates find the needed support from larger feedlot inventories and strong demand.

The huge growth in the retail food chains, flexible policies for trading meat and exhaustive use of automation for the slaughtering processes is pushing the market growth further.

By livestock, poultry segment holds the largest market share in the global slaughtering equipment market. The proper maintenance of such equipment is crucial to meet the health standards of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Stunning Electrical Stunning Controlled Atmosphere Stunning

Killing

Cut-up

Deboning and Skinning

Evisceration

Others

Automation (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fully Automated Line

Semi-Automated Line

Livestock (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Poultry Chicken Duck Other Poultry

Swine

Bovine Cow Buffalo

Seafood

Others

Process Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Line Slaughter

Batch Slaughter

Small-Sized Slaughter

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Slaughtering Equipment market.

