Plant-based Meat Market Size, Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Plant-based Meat Market was valued at USD 10.10 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 30.92 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.8%. Plant-based meat products are products that are made to mimic the properties of animal meat but are comparatively healthier and environmentally friendly. These are produced to resemble the look, smell, and taste of animal meat. However, producing them is difficult owing to the molecular complexity of animal meat.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Plant-based Meat industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Impossible Foods (US), Garden Protein International (US), Beyond Meat (US)Bristol-Myers Squibb, Morningstar Farms (US), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), Tofurky (US), The Vegetarian Butcher (The Netherlands), Sunfed (New Zealand), VBites (UK), Gold&Green Foods (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest:

This industry is growing at a CAGR of 15.9% in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 14.6% and 14.4% CAGR, respectively. North America and Europe contributed about 2/3rd of the total industry during the forecast period.

As of 2018, the Soy source type segment is the dominating sub-segment which holds 324% of the global market by 2026. North American regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

According to the Food revolution Organization report, published in 2018, the number of vegetarians in the United States has increased by 600% from the past 3 years. This is expected to drive the demand for this industry.

An increase in sedentary work, relaxed lifestyle and increased automation has led to a substantial decrease in the physical movement of the people thus aggregating the process of gaining weight.

Furthermore, economic development, a rise in the standard of living of the population and an increasing proportion of the young population has led to an increase in the inclination towards fast-food, eventually adding to the obesity among the population.

Market Segmentation:

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Soy

Wheat

Peas

Gluten-based

Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

Mushrooms

Others

Storage technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food Industry

Households

HoReCa

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



