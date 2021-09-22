Global Aquafeed Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Aquafeed Market" specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future. Analyses of the global Aquafeed market trends along with the projections of CAGR (compound annual growth rates) are provided in the Aquafeed research report.

Aqua Feed is a commercially produced food item for various aquatic species such as fish, crustaceans, and mollusks.

The following firms are included in the Aquafeed Market Report:

Archer Daniels Midland Co

Cermaq Group AS

Biomar A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cargill Inc.

Norel Animal Nutrition

Aller Aqua A/S

Evonik Industries

Alltech Inc.

BASF

Beneo GmbH

Dibaq Diproteg SA

Market by Type:

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers Market by Application:

Carp

Mollusks

Salmon

Crustaceans

Tilapia