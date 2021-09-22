UV LED Market Report 2021-2025 Global Industry Data, Analysis and Growth Forecasts by Type, Application and Region

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Ultraviolet LED strip lights emit light that is virtually invisible to the naked eye, but serves many practical purposes. UV LED systems have penetrated a plethora of application areas including curing, disinfection and purification, and medical, among others.

LG Innotek

HexaTech

ConvergEver

Philips Lumileds

NIKKISO

Crystal IS

Seoul Viosys

Semileds

Qingdao Jason

Epistar

Rayvio

SETi

HPL

Epileds

DOWA Electronics

Nichia

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

Market by Application:

Curing

Analytic Tools

Sterilization and Disinfection

Medical