Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2026 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Thermal Processing Market was valued at USD 900 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a steady CAGR of 8.1%. The non-thermal processing market is growing in proportion with the developments of allied technologies, because of the considerable number of favorable factors such as higher food consciousness and government interest in promoting food technologies that ensure the safety of the final food product.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Non-Thermal Processing industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key players in the Non-Thermal Processing Market are Bosch, Nordion, Hiperbaric, CHIC FresherTech, Bühler, Avure Technologies, Emerson, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Symbios Technologies, and Dukane.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By technology, the High-Pressure Processing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. The latest technology does not require the addition of any additives or preservatives to foods and is in readily-demand in an era of health-conscious consumers.

Irradiation is also an essential non-thermal processing technology that helps in destroying important food spoiling bacteria. The technology aids in microbial inactivation and thereby ensures food safety.

Beverages are also a fast-growing application segment of non-thermal processing market and are expected to grow at a steady CAGR. Several dairy products such as flavored milk, fermented dairy drinks, etc. are making use of these technologies.

By function, microbial inactivation holds the largest share in the global non-thermal processing market. It has gained achieved with the help of the use of high-frequency radiation that helps in rendering the microorganisms powerless.

Ongoing research is helping in overcoming the shortcomings of these technologies that relate to poor retention of sensory characteristics of foods. Such improvements will define the future expansion, application, and adoption of non-thermal processing technologies in the food industry.

Market Segmentation:

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

High-Pressure Processing Orientation Type Vessel Volume End-User

Pulsed Electric Field

Irradiation

Ultrasonic Frequency Range

Cold Plasma

Others

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Beverages

Confectionery

Others

Function (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Quality Assurance

Microbial Inactivation Compression through High Pressure High-Intensity Pulsed Electric Fields Irradiation Acoustic Cavitation Other Techniques

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others Degassing



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Non-Thermal Processing market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Non-Thermal Processing market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

