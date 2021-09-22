Smart Irrigation Market Forecasts to 2026 | Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Smart Irrigation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% and reach USD 2,687.7 million in 2026. These systems monitor weather, soil conditions, evaporation and plant water use to automatically adjust the watering schedule to actual conditions of the site.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Smart Irrigation industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

The major key players in the industry are Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Calsense (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Hydropoint Data System, Inc. (U.S.), Galcon Ltd. (Israel), Rachio Inc. (U.S.), and Weathermatic (U.S.). Netafim Limited is an Israel-based company that manufactures irrigation equipment and provides digital farming services. The company has a presence across 110 countries. It has 29 subsidiaries and 17 manufacturing plants and around 4,500 employees worldwide.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Sensors accounted for 25.1% of the market in 2019. There are many types of sensors ranging from soil moisture sensors, rain/freeze sensors, wind sensors, soil ph sensors, amongst others. These sensors sense the change in the surrounding variables that they are programmed for, and adjust the irrigation systems, accordingly, thereby preventing.

Soil Moisture Controller helps the farmers to monitor the moisture content of the soil and expected to have a CAGR of 17% in 2026. These sensors are buried in the root zone of turfs, trees or shrubs, and accurately determine the moisture level in the soil after which the reading is transmitted to the controller.

Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Increasing government support and investment is likely to boost the market growth. As part of the European Union (EU), the EU funded company named Figaro developed a smart agriculture DSS (Decision Supporting System) which allows the farmers to benefit from innovative development in irrigation technology. This platform sends a customized seven-day scheduling plan for irrigation and fertigation (the process of applying fertilizers through the irrigation system).

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Climate Based Controller System

Soil Moisture Controller System

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Software

Other Components

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Agricultural fields

Landscape and Turf Irrigation

Greenhouse

Residential

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa Latin America



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Smart Irrigation market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Smart Irrigation market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

