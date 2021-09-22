Lactoferrin Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lactoferrin Market was valued at USD 189.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 329.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Iron deficiency and diarrhea are two of the most significant issues for global health. Iron deficiency anemia is the most common nutritional deficiency in the world, affecting nearly 25% of the world population (UNICEF/WHO 1999).

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Lactoferrin industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Some of the key market players for this market are Metagenics, Inc., Pharming Group NV, Westland Cooperative Dairy Co., Ltd, Synlait Milk Ltd., Ingredia SA, MP Biomedicals, Tatura Milk Industries Ltd, Glanbia PLC, APS BioGroup, and ProHealth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Bovine milk is by far the largest source from which lactoferrin is derived for human consumption. Other mammalian species from which lactoferrin is extracted include pigs, and rodents from the family Muridae.

Transgenic rice is also being grown which expresses lactoferrin, and from which the ingredient could be easily extracted

In 2019, Freedom Foods of Australia announced plans to start production of lactoferrin from its new plant based in Shepparton. The firm is active in the infant formulation production, functional foods and beverages sector

Europe is dominating the market, with the highest market share of 30.% in 2018. Germany contributed the largest revenue share to the European Lactoferrin market. The Netherlands is also a significant contributor to this market due to the country’s large dairy sector

Anti-oxidant and anti-microbial properties of the ingredient have helped lactoferrin to be an ingredient for choice in infant formulations and functional foods

Market Segmentation:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bovine milk

Rice Flour

Porcine milk

Human milk

Caprine milk

Murine milk

Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Iron Absorption

Anti-Inflammatory

Antibacterial

Antioxidant

Other

End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverage

Infant Nutrition

Functional Supplements

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Lactoferrin market.

