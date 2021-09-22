Sorbitol Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

The global Sorbitol Market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027. Increasing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is anticipated to drive industrial growth. Sorbitol is used in cosmetics as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant ingredient, it checks the moisture loss by drawing water from the air through osmosis, therefore maintaining both the skin and the hair’s moisture level. Moreover, it gains frequent use in gel products, owing to its capacity to retain moisture.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Sorbitol industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2457

Key Players:

Key participants include America International Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Merck KGaA, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., and Gulshan Polyols Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product type, the liquid sorbitol segment contributed to a larger share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. The high market demand for liquid sorbitol is due to its increasing demand as a sweetener in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Besides, economical manufacturing cost and easiness of use of this product type are responsible for its high sectoral share.

By application, direct application held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a 5.1% rate during the forecast period.

By End Use, the food & beverage industry dominated the industry in 2019 and is forecasted to experience a growth rate of 5.4% in the period. Sorbitol also finds great application in the food & beverage industry as a sweetener, humectant, and bulking agent, among others.

The North American region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The demand for sorbitol in North America is attributed to the growing awareness about the dietary supplements and their nutritional advantages amongst the consumer in the region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2457

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid/ Syrup

Powder/ Crystal

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Sweetener

Bulking Agent

Flavouring Agent

Humectant

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Direct Application

Indirect Application

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Personal care Oral Care Toothpastes Chewing Gums Mouth Fresheners Skin Care Hair Care Colour Cosmetics Others

Chemical Surfactants Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) Polyether Others

Food & Beverages Bakery Products Breads Cakes Biscuits & Cookies Confectionery Products Jams & Preserves Chocolates Processed Food Dairy & Frozen Dessert Diabetic & Dietetic Food Beverages Diet Soda Fruit Juices & Syrups Others

Pharmaceutical Counter Medicine Syrups Tablets Direct Compression Wet and Dry Granulation Capsules and Sachets Creams and Emulsions Medicated Confectionery Hard Boiled Candies/Lozenges Medicated Chewing Gums Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sorbitol-market

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Sorbitol market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Plant-based Meat Market

Textured Soy Protein Market

Personalized Nutrition Market

Health Drinks Market

Adult Gummy Vitamins Market

Read reports from different publications:

Advocacy Software Market

Aerosol Actuators Market

Aerosol Container Market

Aerosol Propellants Market

Aerosol Refrigerant Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]