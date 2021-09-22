Bread Improvers Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Bread Improvers Market was valued at USD 3,536.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5,382.1 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.30%. Bread improvers are a balanced blend of baking ingredients chosen from various manufacturing aids and raw ingredients (both cereal-based and other), mixed together in an appropriate formula. They boost dough and reinforce tolerance during the different manufacturing stages.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Bread Improvers industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

The major players that are in the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan) Associated British Foods plc (U.S.), Ireks GmbH (Germany), Fazer group (Finland), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands),(Canada) Pak Group (U.S.) Nutrex N.V. (Belgium), Puratos Group (Belgium), Lallemand Inc. , Group Soufflet (France),InVivo (France), Bakels Worldwide, (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), and John Watson-Inc. (U.S.).

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By type, inorganic bread holds a market value of about 430.1 Million in 2020. The ingredients of these bread improvers are low-priced as compared to the organic. Furthermore, they are commonly used to improve the quality of dough, such as improved volume, softness and stability.

By form, the powder segment in bread improver is accounted for a major share of about 55% in 2020. The powdered form is mainly used by producers as it is easier to use as a raw material in blazing processes as compared to other forms

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in bread improvers market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 6.1%. The high growth of bread improver market in the Asia Pacific region can be credited to the demand for bread improvers in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Segments covered in the report:

Type (Volume, Metric Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Inorganic bread improvers

Organic bread improvers

Ingredients, (Volume, Metric Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Oxidizing agents

Reducing agents

Others (Chlorine, and other bleaching agents)

Form, (Volume, Metric Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Granular

Application, (Volume, Metric Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Bread

Viennoiseries

Cakes

Others (Pizza bread, pies, biscuits, and other bakery products)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, and Volume Metric Tons-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Bread Improvers market.

