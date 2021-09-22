Connected Aircraft Market Size, Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Connected Aircraft Market is one of the most thriving market worldwide. The ever-increasing demand for in-flight internet among air passengers is a boost to this market.

The connected aircraft entertainment systems offer entertainment to the air passengers in the form of games, music, movies, information, radio, and news. These entertainment systems provide a screen for each passenger with high-quality audio and video programs. The passengers can directly access broadcast satellite, international news, flight information, live views of the landscape through binoculars and safety instructions in their desired language.

Market Analysis

The market for connected aircraft will exhibit a strong growth with a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2015–2020. The demand for connected aircraft is surging with the rising population of air passengers, especially businessmen and millennial population and demand from government and enterprise sectors. The market also drives the demand for software developers, game developers, e-magazine publishers, gaming device manufacturers and retail and hospitality sector.

The market growth is restricted by certain challenges such as cyber security concerns, high inflight internet cost and privacy issues.

Time constraints, low airline prices and the tourism boom are propelling growth in this sector. Rising competitive rivalry has made service and product improvements imperative in this sector.

Regional Segmentation

Geographic segmentation by 6 regions namely North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Central Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of 7 leading countries namely the US, the UK and India in top three connected aircraft market regions i.e., North America, Western Europe and APEJ.

Segmentation by Products

The Global Connected Aircraft Market is segmented by three product categories- Embedded In-Flight Entertainment Systems, Portable In-Flight Entertainment Systems, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).

Embedded In-Flight Entertainment Systems is further segmented by Traditional Seat Display Units (SDU) and Smart SDUs.

Portable In-Flight Entertainment Systems and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is segmented by – Devices and Operating Systems.

Vendor Analysis

Some of the major vendors in the market are Panasonic Avionics, Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Gogo, Inmarsat, and Global Eagle Entertainment. The report also talks about companies to watch for which includes MI Airlines, PXCom SAS, and Aero Technics.

The report includes a detailed profiling of the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis

The Global Connected Aircraft Market is characterized by intense competitive rivalry. Players in the market are introducing distinctive products and services to get an edge over their competitors. However, high production costs restrict revenue in this sector. Airlines are now embracing the new connectivity technologies such as Ka band that are helping airlines to provide high-speed in-flight internet.

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Thales, Gogo and Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE). Total 12 companies are covered in the report.

Benefits

The Global Connected Aircraft Market report provides an exhaustive analysis of the industry in terms of entertainment systems, services, connectivity technologies, and regions.

The report includes current and upcoming connected aircraft technology analysis.

The report covers the latest industry and market trends, case studies (3) depicting the real-life industry scenario and growth scope of the related markets. It discusses about recent changes in connectivity rules and regulations in these regions at present or in future.