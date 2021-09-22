Gluten-Free Products Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Gluten-Free Products Market was valued at USD 4.35 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.91 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Gluten is a protein, naturally occurring in food-grains like wheat, barley, rye and spelt. Gluten is composed of two main proteins called glutenin and gliadin, out of which gliadin is responsible majorly for most of the health related issues. When it is mixed with water, the mixture results in glue like dough formation, it gives a soft and fluffy and yet elastic texture to the dough, in fact the name gluten is derived from glue like property possessed by this protein. This property provides elastic, fluffy, chewy texture and ability to rise when baked, to the dough; however, gluten consumption can create health issues in certain people. Moreover, excess consumption of this products can lead to serious health issues like sensitivity, wheat allergy and celiac disease. According to the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), the celiac disease is affecting people from all the age groups including adults and elderly, while above 70% newly diagnosed patients and founded to be above 20 years of age. It is the diet which has a potential to cause intestinal damages by damaging the lining of the small intestine. For Celiac patients even a small proportion of gluten can release antibodies resulting in an attack on the intestine. Increase in disposable income and rise in awareness related to the side-effects of excess consumption is expected to drive the industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2069

Some of the key players operating in the Gluten-Free Products market are:

Kraft Heinz Company (US)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (US)

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US)

General Mills, Inc. (US)

Kellogg Company (US)

Hero AG (Switzerland)

Barilla GER Fratelli SPA (Italy)

Pasia Plc (Finland)

Genius Foods (UK)

Warburtons (UK)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Gluten-free products market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in Europe followed by North America and Asia Pacific, with 7.8 % and 7.4% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of celiac disease among the population is expected to boost the industry.

As of 2018, Bakery product segment is the dominating the product market which holds 44.1% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Dairy products market is expected to be the grow with a CAGR of 4%.during forecast period 2019-2027 .However, associated side effects and costs are major challenge for the industry growth.

Pizzas and Pastas type segment was valued at USD 696.2 million and is expected reach USD 1,232.8 million by 2027. Pastas is expected to show high demand in European countries especially in Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

The key players are adopting various strategies like partnerships, expansion, new product launch, new line launch and mergers & acquisitions. For example, the Conagra Brands acquired Pinnacle Foods Inc., with an objective to expand their business and market share.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2069

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Gluten-free products market on the basis of type, source type, distribution channel type and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pasta

Desserts & Savories

Dairy Products

Meat & Meat alternatives Corticosteroids

Others

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Oil-seeds & Pulses

Rice & Corn

Dairy & Meat Products

Lentils, Legumes and Beans

Others

Distribution Channel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals & Drugstores

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gluten-free-products-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Gluten-Free Products market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Gluten-Free Products market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Gluten-Free Products market over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Photography Equipment Market

Textile Home Decor Market

Maple Water Market

Personal Care Appliances Market

Konjac Market

Dairy Whiteners Market

Qatari Luxury Goods Market

Desiccated Coconut Powder Market

Climbing Gym Market

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/jewelry-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news