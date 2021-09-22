Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Diagnosis Market | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share, And Regional Forecast To 2027

The Global “Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Diagnosis Market” is likely to gain from the introduction of new diagnosis procedure. Fortune Business Insights has recently announced a report, titled “Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Diagnosis Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Treatment (Blood Tests, Urinalysis, Imaging Tests, Biopsy), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), and Geography Forecast 8till 2026.” The increasing R&D investments by key players is expected to aid the growth of the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market.

According to the report, the rising prevalence of granulomatosis with polyangiitis is expected to boost the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market revenue during the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), granulomatosis with polyangiitis affects an estimated 3 per 100,000 individuals’ in the U.S.

The report contains an exclusive set of data to benefit and enable companies to work on their strategies for the overall development. The report provides information regarding market drivers, new advancement and recent trends in the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market

Blood Test Segment to Hold Major Share in Market

In terms of diagnosis, the market can be classified as a blood test, urinalysis, imaging test, and others. The blood test segment holds a considerable share in the market. The segment is also expected to witness promising growth. Blood test offers detection of high levels of erythrocyte sedimentation rate and C reactive protein. This is expected to increase the growth in the market.

The global granulomatosis with polyangiitis market is expanding at a robust pace. Existing players are adopting innovative strategies to lead the market. Some players are involved in mergers and acquisitions and some are focusing on a product launch. Some of the key players operating in the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis diagnosis market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., and Shimadzu Corporation and Fujifilm Corporation.

Rising Awareness Regarding Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Will Propel Growth

The rRegulatory approval for the combination therapy of Rituxan (Rituximab) and the corticosteroids is expected to accelerate the growth of the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market. The rising awareness regarding the disease and its prevention will also augment growth of the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market.

furthermore, the approval from the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with Genentech is likely to create growth opportunities for the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the update of the label, to include the follow-up treatment of adult patients with Genentech’s product offering of Rituxan (Rituximab) for the treatment of two rarer forms of vasculitis: Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) and Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA).

However, side effects of the treatment options such as the medication toxicity and the adverse effects of corticosteroids as well as regulatory and clinical hurdles are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Medovis Healthcare GmbH

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Shimadzu Medical Systems U.S.A.,

Fujifilm

Koninklijke Kentalis

Philips Benelux

North America held a considerable share in the market in 2018. The region is also anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. High prevalence of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis disorder in the region is expected to contribute towards the market expansion. Europe also enjoys a stronghold in the global market.

Availability of highly advanced diagnosis procedure in the region is expected to contribute towards market growth. The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to witness considerable expansion during the forecast period. In the market Japan is foreseen to offer major expansion opportunities, despite low prevalence of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis disorder.

Owing to the presence and the increasing adoption of hi-tech diagnostic systems, Japan is anticipated to witness impressive growth. Moreover, Japan has highest concentration of medical resonance imaging system, compared to other nations among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. This in response is expected to propel growth in the market.

Key Segmentation:

By Diagnosis

Blood Tests

Urinalysis

Imaging Tests

Biopsy

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Introduction of Advance Diagnosis System to Enable Growth in Market

Moreover, the availability of advanced diagnosis systems such as chest x-ray system and MRI computed tomography is a factor likely to fuel the demand in the market. However, the high cost associated with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis diagnosis may restrain the market.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first 7T MRI system in 2017. The system is designed to capture a detailed picture of the minute structure and facilitate quality diagnosis of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis. Certain advancements are likely to fuel the demand for granulomatosis with polyangiitis therapeutics and treatment.

