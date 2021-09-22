Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2020–2026

The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 1013.2 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand from infant nutrition is likely to stimulate market demand. Growing health-conscious consumer base mainly in North America and Europe is also a key factor influencing market growth.

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymess are a mixture of different-chain-length peptides and free amino acids. Whey protein- a category of milk Protein Hydrolysis Enzymess contains nine crucial amino acids and about 70-80% of protein elements. It is used in many industrial applications in dietician, clinical, therapeutic and nutritional products. Whey proteins are expected to be the ideal ingredients in the formulation of substitutes of human milk on account of their low antigenicity and high nutritional value.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period. The region has witnessed a significant increase in the applications of Protein Hydrolysis Enzymess due to the developing economies such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Malaysia among others. Amongst the countries, China is expected to observe the highest growth with the demand driving from mainly the infant nutrition and marine & animal hydrolysates market. For example, China produced around 67 million tons of aquatic products in 2017, thus stimulating the aquaculture industry expansion.

Key participants include Arla Foods Ingredients, Mead Johnson, MERCK Life Sciences, Fonterra, Agropur, Milk Specialties, BD, Tatua, FrieslandCampina, Hilmar Cheese, Hill Pharma, and New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. Milk Specialties is a key player in the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes on the basis of product, form, method, application and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Milk

Plant

Animal

Marine

By Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powder

Liquid

By Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Infant Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Cell Nutrition

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

The marine Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes market is expected to witness a growth owing to its cosmetic applications. For example, the fish collagen is used in many cosmetics and personal care products as it provides protection from UV radiations and has the proficiency to get easily absorbed by the human skin. It also contains many anti-aging and antioxidant properties like hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the coming years. The health benefits associated with the absorption of amino acids more rapidly than intact proteins is maximizing its usage in the food and beverages industry. China is projected to grow at the highest rate owing to its end-user demands from markets such as infant nutrition, animal feeds, and nutraceuticals.

With a widespread presence in America, the company offers a wide range of products under WPI, WPC, milk protein concentrates, milk protein isolates, whey Protein Hydrolysis Enzymess, lactose, permeate, sweet whey powder. As of 2017, the company’s total revenue generated accounted for USD 802.6 million.

Key Features of the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans.

