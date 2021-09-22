Marine Engines Market Size, Key Technology And Industry Trends Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global marine engine market will derive growth from the advent of electric automobiles for trading purposes. The market was valued at USD 12.05 Billion in 2018 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.58% from 2019 to 2027. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Marine Engine“ Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ship Type (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Gas Carriers, Chemical Tankers, Support Vessels, Ferries & Passenger ships, and Others), By Capacity (0 – 10000 HP, 10000 – 20000 HP, 20000 – 30000 HP, 30000 – 40000 HP, 40000 – 50000 HP, 50000 – 60000 HP, 60000 – 70000 HP, 70000 – 80000 HP, 80000 – 90000 HP, 90000 – 100000 HP, 100000 – 110000 HP, and Greater than 110000 HP ), By Fuel (Heavy Fuel Oil, Intermediate Fuel Oil, Marine Diesel Oil, Marine Gas Oil, LNG, and Others), By Speed (High Speed, Medium Speed, and Low Speed), By Stroke (Two Stroke, Four Stroke, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2027,” the market will reach USD 17.09 Billion by 2027.

Top Players

Caterpillar

Cummins

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Man Diesel & Turbo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Wartsila

Kongsberg

Mahindra Powerol

Chrysler

General Motors

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Doosan Infracore

Honda Motors Co. Ltd.

Key Market Driver – Growing seaborne trade and steady progress in offshore activities

Key Market Restraint – Technological advancement increasing the cost of the engine

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Market.

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive competition and maintain their stronghold.

Segmentation

1. By Fuel Type

Heavy Fuel Oil

Intermediate Fuel Oil

Marie Diesel Oil

Marine Gas Oil

Others

2. By Propulsion

Two-Stroke Engine

Four Stroke Engine

3. By Power Range

Up to 1000HP

1001HP – 5000HP

5001HP – 10000HP

10001HP – 20000HP

Above 20000HP

4. By Application

Offshore Support Vessel

Commercial Vessel

Other Vessel

5. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

5. Global Marine Engine Market Analysis (USD billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.1. Key Findings/Summary

5.2.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ship Type

5.2.1.Oil Tankers

5.2.2.Bulk Carriers

5.2.3.General Cargo Ships

5.2.4.Container Ships

5.2.5.Chemical Tankers

5.2.6.Support Vessels

5.2.7.Gas Carriers

5.2.8.Ferries and Passenger ships

5.2.9.Other

5.3.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity

5.3.1.0 – 10000 HP

5.3.2.10000 – 20000 HP

5.3.3.20000 – 30000 HP

5.3.4.30000 – 40000 HP

5.3.5.40000 – 50000 HP

5.3.6.50000 – 60000 HP

5.3.7.60000 – 70000 HP

5.3.8.70000 – 80000 HP

5.3.9.80000 – 90000 HP

5.3.10.90000 – 100000 HP

5.3.11.100000 – 110000 HP

5.3.12.Greater than 110000 HP

5.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Speed

5.4.1.Low Speed

5.4.2.Medium Speed

5.4.3.High Speed

5.5.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Strokes

5.5.1.Two Stroke

5.5.2.Four Stroke

5.5.3.Others

5.6.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel

5.6.1.Heavy Fuel Oil

5.6.2.Intermediate Fuel Oil

5.6.3.Marine Diesel Oil

5.6.4.Marine Gas Oil

6. North America Marine Engine Market Analysis (USD billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027

6.1.Key Findings/ Summary

6.2.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ship Type

6.2.1.Oil Tankers

6.2.2.Bulk Carriers

6.2.3.General Cargo Ships

6.2.4.Container Ships

6.2.5.Chemical Tankers

6.2.6.Support Vessels

6.2.7.Gas Carriers

6.2.8.Ferries and Passenger ships

6.2.9.Other

6.3.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity

6.3.1.0 – 10000 HP

6.3.2.10000 – 20000 HP

6.3.3.20000 – 30000 HP

6.3.4.30000 – 40000 HP

6.3.5.40000 – 50000 HP

6.3.6.50000 – 60000 HP

6.3.7.60000 – 70000 HP

6.3.8.70000 – 80000 HP

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, A contract has been awarded by Seaspan Shipyards to Man Energy Solutions Canada to provide power generation and propulsion system for the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) new Joint Support Ships (JSS). The contract is valued at $55 million in which company will provide tow MAN 12V32/44CR propulsion engines featuring environmental protection SCR technology.

In April 2019, Kongsberg recently completed Rolls Royce Commercial Marine acquisition to extend its portfolio for sustainable, safe and secure marine operations.

In September 2018, Mahindra Powerol entered into building marine engines with its Seahawk series to compete against Chinese companies. The power ranging between 24hp and 300hp include 11 variants of engines and generators that propel fishing boats, trawlers, and small tugs.

