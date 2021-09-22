The permanent magnet motor market is projected to reach USD 45.13 billion by 2023, from an estimated USD 29.50 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.87%, during the forecast period. The increasing demand for energy-efficient & low-cost maintenance motors have boosted the demand for permanent magnet motors. Also, the increasing implementation of permanent magnet motors across industries would further aid the growth of this market. High initial cost of permanent magnet motors would act as a restraint for the permanent magnet motor market.

The up to 25 kW segment is expected to be the fastest-growing permanent magnet motor market, by power rating, from 2018 to 2023. It is considered to be the ideal power range for permanent magnet motors. These motors are used in various application areas such as textile, pulp & paper, medical devices, aerospace, robotics, window shutters, air conditioners, door shutters, and electrical vehicles. Application-based demand is high for this particular power range, resulting in the higher market share of up to 25 kW permanent magnet motors. The demand for up to 25 kW permanent magnet motors is also driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient motors in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109792

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Permanent Magnet Motor Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2023

The industrial segment is estimated to be the largest market for permanent magnet motors in 2018. The market for the industrial segment is driven by the investments being made in the electronic and automotive sectors in order to increase efficiency, productivity, reliability, and safety in the industrial sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for permanent magnet motors in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. China and Japan are expected to be the largest markets for permanent magnet motors in the region because of significant investments being made in the industrial sector.

The permanent magnet motor market is also growing at a good pace in countries such as India, Australia, and South Korea because of increasing infrastructure developments. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the permanent magnet motor market in Asia Pacific.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109792

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Permanent Magnet Motor Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2023

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 51%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 19%

By Designation: C-Level – 31%, D-Level – 43%, Others – 26%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 27%, North America – 21%, Middle East – 12%, and South America – 6%, and Africa – 4%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global permanent magnet motor market by type, power rating, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

Why Buy this Report?

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for permanent magnet motor, which would help suppliers review the growth in the demand for the product.

2. The report helps solutions providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 15

1.3.2 REGIONAL SCOPE 15

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.5 CURRENCY 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Power Distribution Unit Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Motor Control Centers Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Lead Acid Battery Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Volt/VAr Management Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Electrical Digital Twin Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Well Intervention Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Europe Power Rental Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecasts to 2024

Well Casing & Cementing Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024

Switchgear Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2024