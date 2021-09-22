Dehydrating Breather Insights by Leading Companies, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand Forecast to 2023

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global dehydrating breather market is estimated at USD 402.5 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period, to reach USD 501.8 million by 2023. The market growth can be attributed to the increased requirement for protection of equipment and increase in investment of T&D infrastructure. The development of advanced dehydrating breathers for challenging and harsh environments is expected to create growth opportunities for the dehydrating breather market. However, frequent replacement of desiccants and high maintenance cost are expected to be major challenges for the growth of the dehydrating breather market.

The conventional breather segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2023. Due to its easy availability and low price, the demand for a conventional breather is more than a self-dehydrating breather. Also, the increase in capacity of diesel-based and oil-based power generation is driving the growth of conventional breather in the dehydrating breather market.

The utilities segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2023. Increase in demand for power generation and refurbishment of aging infrastructure are the key factors that would drive the growth of the dehydrating breather market in the utilities segment.

North America is estimated to be the second largest dehydrating breather market during the forecast period. Several projects are underway in this region to modernize its electric power grid. Under the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) program, the Department of Energy and the electricity industry have jointly invested USD 8 billion in 99 cost-shared projects involving more than 200 participating electric utilities and other organizations to modernize the electric grid, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve interoperability. Increase in investment and continued governmental investments in the economic and infrastructure growth are expected to boost the dehydrating breather market in the region.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The breakdown of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, Tier 3- 25%

By Designation: C–Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, Others- 40%

By Region: North America-35%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-30%, RoW-15%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global dehydrating breather market by type, desiccant volume, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, winning imperatives, and key issues. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

Why buy this report?

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for dehydrating breather, which would help suppliers review the growth in the demand for the product.

2. The report helps components providers understand the pulse of the market, and provides insights into drivers, restraints, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.1 MARKET COVERED 14

1.3.2 REGIONAL SCOPE 14

1.4 YEARS CONSIDER FOR THE STUDY 15

1.5 CURRENCY 15

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 15

