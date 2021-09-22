Modified Starch Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2020–2026

The Modified Starch Market is forecasted to grow from USD 10.32 Billion in 2018 to USD 14.98 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven due to its use in numerous applications including food & beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other applications such as coatings, adhesives and biodegradable polymers. Growing health and nutrition concerns along with changing preference for healthy appetite are also likely to be a major driving factor for the market.

Increasing demand for convenience food and rapidly developing pharmaceutical industries, especially in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to drive global market growth. With several companies concentrated in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature.

Maltodextrin’s rising popularity also drives the modified starch market. On the other hand, the key factors hampering this market’s growth are higher raw material costs and high R&D costs. This shows that there is an enormous scope for the global growth of the modified starch market.

The major players in the market are Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Ingredion Inc. (US), Grain Processing Corp. (US), Emsland-Stärke GmbH (Germany), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), SPAC Starch Products (India), Qingdao CBH Co., Ltd. Company (China), Roquette Frères (France) and others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, raw material, function, application and regional analysis.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cationic Starch

Etherified Starch

Esterified Starch

Resistant Starch

Pre-gelatinized

Raw Materials (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Corn

Cassava

Wheat

Potato

Yam

Others

Function (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Others

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Food & beverages Bakery & confectionery Beverages Processed-foods Others

Industrial Paper-making Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Textiles Others (foundry, adhesives, detergents and cardboard manufacturing)

Animal feed Swine feed Ruminant feed Poultry feed Others



Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for corn is expected to grow the largest at USD 4.04 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Corn is a staple food, preferred throughout the globe because of its importance in several countries diets. It is widely used in soups and liquid-based foods such as sauces, gravies, and custards as a thickening agent.

The market for thickeners is estimated to reach USD 4.34 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Modified starch as a thickener intensifies the liquid’s viscosity without changing its other properties significantly. In the F&B industry, it is widely consumed, particularly in sauces, puddings, gravies and soups, without altering the taste. It is also very useful for emulsifying end-use products in different industries, particularly in products containing flavored oils from F&B.

The market for food & beverage is expected to hold the largest market share at USD 6.89 Billion, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Modified starches were developed over a considerable period of time and increasing importance is attached to their applications in the food & beverage industry. Used in desserts, the product can be thickened by adding cold water or milk.

The market for North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.39 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the benefits of consuming low-fat foods is expected to fuel the region’s product demand, especially in the U.S. as it is one of the world’s leading corn & corn-starch producers.

