Global HPV Associated Disorders Market to be Driven by Growing Prevalence of HPV-related Diseases and Increasing Penetration of Treatment Options are Expected to Drive the Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global HPV Associated Disorders Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global HPV associated disorders market, assessing the market based on indication, therapy, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 20.42 Billion

Increasing cancer research funding and proactive government measures are projected to help substantial growth in this market. Some issues preventing growth are lack of understanding of the diagnosis and treatment of certain disorders and costly care. Targeted medicines with an enhanced clinical profile at lower cost and easier administration are highly unmet need. In the foreseeable future, however, increasing R&D spend on oncological disorders provides promising business futures.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Human papillomavirus (HPV) can be identified as a virus group responsible in patients’ reproductive systems for producing HPV-related viral illnesses. It is a sexually transmitted disease with several HPV kinds, some of which cause lifelong illnesses and illness. Some HPV infection problems include cervical cancer, warts, anal carcinoma and other conditions. There are around 100 kinds of HPV, of which just a few causes substantial health issues.

Indication:

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN)

Cervical Cancer

Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (AIN)

Anal Cancer

Genital Warts

Others

Therapy:

Prevention

Treatment

Distributional Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Avastin and Keytruda have extremely strong commercial performances, leading to substantial Cervical cancer growth. The expiry of the Avastin patent and the associated biosimilar penetration could modify the therapeutics landscape. The dominating sector in the forecast period is predicted to be cervical cancer. CIN is positioned for the predicted period to have the fastest growth rate. In cases of early diagnosis or lack of effective diagnosis & treatment, CIN is a precancerous condition that may grow into cervical cancer.

More than 70% of sales was from commercial use of biologics in the United States. Other contributing variables include government initiatives, a rise in healthcare spending, and the location of significant manufacturers. Asia will see the fastest overall increase over the projection period. More rapid economic expansion, better healthcare facilities, and increased disposable income are likely contributors to regional growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation., Allergan Plc, Biocon Ltd., AstraZeneca plc., Pfizer Inc. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

