Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market to be Driven by Growing Use of Generic Drugs as Both Over the Counter (OTC) and Prescription Drugs in the forecast period of 2021-2026dustries-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Motion Sickness Drugs Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global motion sickness drugs market, assessing the market based on its equipment type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Certain factors are driving market expansion, such as an increase in the number of passengers throughout the world and an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in the senior population, both of which induce motion nausea. In addition, continuing research into motion sickness medicine development and delivery techniques is projected to enhance the availability of over-the-counter motion sickness medications.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Motion sickness drugs are pharmaceutical agents that are used to treat nausea and vomiting caused due to motion sickness.

Products:

Anticholinergics

Antihistamines

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Traditional neurophysiology, route mapping, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have all contributed to a better understanding of the neurological mechanisms and locations involved in motion sickness. Nauseogenic information technology has evolved as one of the most prominent means of comprehending the neurophysiology and brain regions implicated for this illness.

The worldwide motion sickness pharmaceuticals industry is mostly supplied by the usage of generic pharmaceuticals, which are accessible as both prescription and over-the-counter medications. Anticholinergics and antihistamines have long been considered first-line treatments for treating and avoiding motion sickness symptoms. The availability of these drugs over-the-counter (OTC) boosts their accessibility and cost, as well as giving patients the flexibility to self-medicate for mild sickness symptoms. Furthermore, the availability of over-the-counter medications lessens the financial burden connected with medical therapy by eliminating the requirement for a prescription to acquire these prescriptions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

