Ammonia Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the ammonia market report are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Akzo Nobel N.V, Solvay, Asahi Kasei Corporation., Clariant, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Yara, OCI N.V., Nutrien Ltd., OSTCHEM, Koch Fertilizer, LLC., EuroChem Group, SABIC, Orica Limited., URALCHEM JSC, AB “”Achema””, IFFCO, Qatar Fertiliser Company and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Ammonia Market, By Form (Liquid, Gas, Powder and Others), Product Type (Anhydrous Ammonia and Aqueous Ammonia), Application (Mono-ammonium Phosphate, Di-ammonium Phosphate, Urea, Nitric Acid, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonium Nitrate and Others), End-User (Agriculture, Textile, Mining, Refrigeration, Industrial Chemicals, Agrochemical, Explosives, Fertilizers, Fibres and Plastics, Pharmaceutical, Pulp and Paper and Others)

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ammonia market will witness a CAGR of 4.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising consumption of protein rich diets and growth and expansion of the fertilizers industry are the two major factors attributable to the growth of ammonia market.

