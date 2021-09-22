Cyber Security Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2020–2026

Reports and Data has published a new report on the global Cyber Security market that offers a panoramic view of the Cyber Security market with regards to economic growth, competitive landscape, production and demands, and consumption analysis. It provides a comprehensive value chain and industrial chain analysis to impart a better understanding of the Cyber Security market. The report also discusses the key segments of the Cyber Security market along with market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide insightful information about the competitive landscape of the market. The Global Cyber Security Market has been assessed using an extensive mixture of primary and secondary research along with the benchmark research methodologies.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Sophos (UK), Cisco (US), F5 Networks (US), CyberArk (Israel), FireEye (US), Forcepoint (US), Check Point (US), Fortinet (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Oracle (US), Imperva (US), Qualys (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), RSA Security (US), McAfee (US), F-Secure (Finland), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Proofpoint (US), Symantec (US), IBM (US), Rapid7 (US), Splunk (US), Trend Micro (Japan), and Juniper Networks (US), among others.

The information and communication technology industry has witnessed a robust growth in terms of revenue and development in the recent past and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for technologically advanced devices are boosting global market revenue growth. Rising number of internet users, high penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, computers, high utilization of ICT in several sectors such as hospital and healthcare, or financial services, and rising concerns about data storage and security are further fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing large data, and high investments in research & development activities by market players to develop enhanced products are supporting growth of the global Cyber Security market.

The global Cyber Security report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. It discusses in detail the market segmentation based on the product types offered by the Cyber Security market along with application scope, end-use industries, and key regions of the world. It also offers key insights into the factors influencing the segment revenue growth and market share and revenue CAGR for each segment. Regional analysis studies key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with regards to export/import, production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends, and presence of key manufacturers/companies in each major region.

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Security type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others (Content Security, Industrial Control System (ICS) Security, Database Security, and Web Security)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

Web Filtering

Others (Application Whitelisting and Patch Management)

Solution

Professional Services

Design and Implementation

Risk and Threat Assessment

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Services

Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (Education, Media And Entertainment, and Transportation and Logistics)

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Cyber Security Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Cyber Security Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Cyber Security Market?

Thank you for reading our report. For more information about the report or customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report customized as per your requirements.

