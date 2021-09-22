Colorectal Cancer Market Development, Overview and Forecast up size 2026

According to TMR, the Global Colorectal Cancer Market is accounted for $9.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Introduction of new and improved therapies and drugs, the rising uptake of higher-priced branded therapies, and several initiatives by governments and private organizations are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as the reluctance toward colorectal cancer medications on the part of patients and a lack of awareness in many parts of the world will pose a threat to the growth of the overall market.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the “big four” tumor types, the third most common cancer to affect both men and women, and the third-leading cause of cancer-related death. The main differentiator between colon cancer and rectal cancer is the location of the primary tumor, but identical etiology and similar risk factors and symptoms mean that they are often grouped together. CRC is believed to arise as a result of interactions between inherited and environmental factors. Despite improved prognosis of CRC patients in the last decade following advances in treatment options, survival rates still lag behind those of breast and prostate cancer patients.

Based on therapies & drugs, the increasing awareness for treating colorectal cancer by chemotherapy and immunotherapy propels the industry growth during the forecast period. By Geography, North America is a key region in the market and estimated to have a lucrative growth in terms of demand and revenue. This market is fueled by a number of factors, the primary one being greater prevalence of colorectal cancer.

Some of the key players profiled in the Colorectal Cancer market include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Clinical Genomics, EDP Biotech, Epigenomics AG, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novigenix SA, Quest Diagnostics, Sanofi SA, Siemens Healthineers and VolitionRX.

Therapies & Drugs Covered:

• Chemo Therapy

• Immuno Therapy

• Radiation Therapy

• Surgery

• Others Therapies & Drugs

Testing & Diagnosis Covered:

• Immunochemistry

• Macroscopy

• Microscopy

• Staging

• Tumor Budding

Procedures Covered:

• Biopsy

• Colostomy

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Mammography

• Sigmoidoscopy

Products Covered:

• Flow Cytometry

• In Situ Hybridization

• Microarrays

• Next-Generation Sequencing

• Targeted Therapy

Applications Covered:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

