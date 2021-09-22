Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market Segments & Forecast to 2026

According to TMR, the Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner is accounted for $2.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising level of eminent control, and check up standards are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, growing price is hindering the market growth.

Handheld 3D Laser Scanner is the process of analyzing a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance (e.g. colour). The collected data can then be used to construct digital 3D models.A 3D scanner can be based on many different technologies, each with its own limitations, advantages and costs. Many limitations in the kind of objects that can be digitised are still present.

Based on Product, Tripod is estimated to have a lucrative growth as it is used to stabilize and elevate a camera, a flash unit, or other photographic equipment. All photographic tripods have three legs and a mounting head to couple with a camera. The mounting head usually includes a thumbscrew that mates to a female threaded receptacle on the camera, as well as a mechanism to be able to rotate and tilt the camera when it is mounted on the tripod. Tripod legs are usually made to telescope, in order to save space when not in use. Tripods are usually made from aluminum, carbon fiber, steel, wood or plastic.

By Geography, North America is expected to have considerable demand growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Handheld 3D Laser Scanner include Trimble, 3D Digital, Faro, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Topcon, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Hexagon (Leica), Surphaser, Riegl and Carl Zeiss.

Types Covered:

• Structured Light 3D Scanners

• Laser 3D Scanners

• Optical scanners

Offerings Covered:

• Aftermarket Services

• Hardware & Software

Range Covered:

• Long Range

• Medium Range

• Short Range

Products Covered:

• Fixed CMM Based

• Portable CMM Based

• Tripod Mounted

• Desktop

Applications Covered:

• Quality Control & Inspection

• Reverse Engineering

• Virtual Simulation

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Architecture & Construction

• Tunnel & Mining

• Aerospace & Defense

• Artifacts & Heritage Preservation

• Energy & Power

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

