Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bottled Water Processing Market was valued at USD 239.1 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 380.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.90%. The major factors which drive the market for Bottle water processing include an increase in the consumption of bottled water, technological innovations in the industry, Government initiatives, and increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment processes.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Bottled Water Processing industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include DowDupont (US), GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), The 3M Company (US), Lennetech B.V. (Holland), Suez (US), Pall Corporation (US), Pepsi Co (US), Coca Cola (US), Danone (France), Tata Global Beverages (India)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The industry is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. In 2017, according to the IBWA the per-capita consumption in the US exceeded 42 gallons in 2017, while the intake of carbonated soft drinks reduced to less than 38 gallons. Due to many qualities such as convenience, healthfulness, safety, and high-quality value, the bottled drinks segment seen as an attractive segment in the US beverage industry.

The plastic segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecasted period due to many features of plastics that supports this demand owing to the property of the material such as durability, safety, hygiene, and a lightness of weight have made plastic packaging popular. The upcoming trend of using plastic as a packaging material for bottled drinks includes the use of flexible packaging solutions such as pouches, which reduces the required amount of plastic resins used per package.

The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bottling industry due to the enormous growth opportunity in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. As a result of the increasing trends in premiumization, China’s bottling industry seen to have a robust increase over the coming years. High volume consumption, bulk drinks purchases, shifting trends in drinking habits, and rising disposable income are some of the factors that are driving the industry in these countries.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Packaging Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Plastic

Glass

Others

Equipment (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Mainstream

Filters

Bottle Washers

Blow Molders

Shrink Wrappers

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Ion Exchange and Demineralisation

Disinfection

Filtration

Packaging

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Bottled Water Processing market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Bottled Water Processing market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

