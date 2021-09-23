Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market was valued at USD 895.0 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,150.5 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.10%. The major factors which drive the market for Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems include the reduction in dust contamination and deaeration time, High production capacity and increased dispersion quality.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Admix Inc. (US), John Bean Technologies Ltd. (US), SPX Flow (US), Ystral GmbH (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Charles Ross & Son Co. (US), Hayward Gordon Group (Canada), Axiflow Technologies Ltd. (US), Silverson Machines Inc. (UK), Noritake Co. Ltd (Japan), IKA Werke GmbH (Germany), and Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd. (UK).

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market are growing at a CAGR of 9% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe.

Based on the process, the market is into Continuous processing and Batch Processing system. Continuous processing is a predominantly used system meant for mixing solids (powders, granulates) with liquids. The amount of energy needed, and thus the degree of mixing is determined by the speed and the tool configuration chosen. For simple processes such as filling tanks or storage containers, volumetric dosage systems are generally adequate. In the case of fully continuous processes requiring high levels of precision, quantity controlled dosage pumps used for the liquids and differential dosage scales for the solids.

Based on the Mixing segment, the market segmented into In-Tank and In-Line Mixing type. The inline mixing system produces a stronger induction vacuum in its dispersing area, allowing it to work with any viscosity that can be pumped, including sticky powders. For extremely high viscosity goods such as offset printing inks, silicone sealants, knifing filler or glue, the machine is used in combination with a volumetric pump. This ability of inline mixing expected to boost the market in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market due to the enormous growth opportunity of the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Market Segmentation:

Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Continuous Processing

Batch Processing

Mixing Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

In-Tank

In-Line

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Chemical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems market?

