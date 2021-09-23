Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2027

The Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fats that are derived by processing palm kernel and coconut oils may be referred to as Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). MCTs can be considered as a man-made fat. Its unique functional and metabolic properties are the result of its chemical structure that makes it a versatile ingredient in various food, flavor, and pharmaceutical applications.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Medium Chain Triglycerides industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key participants include E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International PLC, Musim Mas Holdings, The Procter & Gamble Company, Wilmar International Limited, Acme-Hardesty Co. Inc., Sternchemie GmbH & Co Kg and Nutiva.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Medium Chain Triglycerides market held a market share of USD 637.0 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In context to Source, the Palm segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 36.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Palm segment is attributed to the fact that palm kernel oil is a rich source of the man-made fat, which comprises nearly 54.0% of MCTs along with the affordability of this source results in growing preference of this source of MCTs.

In context to Fatty Acid Type, the Caprylic Acid segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

In regards to Application, the Personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold, 10.5% of the market by 2027.

In regards to the region, Europe held 35.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the expanding healthcare & pharmaceutical industry, increasing geriatric population, and continuously increasing demand for dietary & health supplement products.

Market Segmentation:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Palm

Coconut

Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Medical Grade

Others

Fatty Acid Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Capric Acid

Caprylic Acid

Caproic Acid

Lauric Acid

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary & health supplements

Personal care & cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Medium Chain Triglycerides market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

