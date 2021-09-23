Canola Oil Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

The global Canola Oil Market is forecast to reach USD 48.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a vegetable oil extracted from rapeseed. It is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, and monosaturated fats. It has a lower amount of saturated fats and trans-fats in comparison to other vegetable oils. The oil helps in reducing inflammations and improving metabolism. This helps in the development of infants and protecting against heart attacks and strokes.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Canola Oil industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Borges Mediterranean Group, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Associated British Foods (Ach), Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., American Vegetable Oils Inc., Sunora Foods, Arla Foods AmbA, and Richardson International Limited, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The cold-pressed method involves the crushing of canola oil seeds and forcing it out. It is a process that preserves health benefits and flavors. Its price is higher than the extracted canola oil, as the yield of this product is lower.

The online segment held the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing trend of online shopping is getting a boom in recent years. This is due to the increasing application of mobile devices at a rapid rate. With the growth in the busy lifestyle, people prefer to perform every possible activity in their personal smartphones.

Canola Oil can be made into biodiesel through a refinery process called transesterification. The oil is combined with alcohol to remove the glycerin. Pure canola biodiesel can be blended into any proportion with petroleum diesel. The fuel can be used in diesel engines.

Canola oil is used in the skincare and cosmetic industry owing to its anti-aging properties, which helps in reducing fine lines, acne, blemishes, and wrinkles. It is also utilized in the hair care sector for smoothening hair. Canola Oil is used in the preparation of plasticizers to provide a higher velocity. Rise in the end-use industries is further propelling the market demand.

North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The region’s growth is due to the presence of popular players, and increasing awareness regarding the health benefits will propel the demand for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Cold-pressed Method

Solvent Extraction Method

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Processed Food

Cooking

Personal Care

Biofuels

Lubricants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Franchise Outlets

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Canola Oil market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Canola Oil market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

