Corn Maltodextrin Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2027

The Global Corn Maltodextrin Market is forecast to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corn maltodextrin is plant-based carbohydrates, which is known to provide with high energy. There are various applications of this type of maltodextrin, which is fostering the growth of the sector. This type of maltodextrin can be used as a bulking agent in various food applications. This maltodextrin is known to provide with 100% glucose-based energy, the most effective energy substrate for brain recovery, muscles, and promote an active lifestyle.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Corn Maltodextrin industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2745

Key Players:

Key participants include GLUCIDEX, Cargill, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Penford Corporation, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Grain Processing Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, Tereos Syral, and Moonlight Malt.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Corn Maltodextrin market held a market share of USD 1.82 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.0% during the forecast period.

In context to Form, the Liquid segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period, which occupied more than 30.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate witnessed by the Liquid segment is attributed to the increasing demand for this type of maltodextrin in liquid form in the pharmaceutical sector due to its quick absorption and enhanced functioning as compared to its powdered form.

In context to Application, the Baking segment held the largest market share of more than 20.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Baking segment is attributed to the rising demand for baked products like cakes & pastries, biscuits & cookies, fillings, custards & decors, and applicability of corn based maltodextrin in these products to replicate fat without impacting its taste.

In regards to End-user, the Cosmetics & Personal care segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 16.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Cosmetics & Personal care segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the personal care industry, the associated elevating demand for products like moisturizers, anti-aging products that is supporting the growth rate witnessed by this segment. In these products, corn based maltodextrin is used as a binding agent, film-forming agent, absorbent, and emulsion stabilizer. The anti-aging properties of hydroxy acids results in its growing popularity in anti-aging products.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 20.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to the continuous growth of the food & beverage sector, rising geriatric population, and expanding pharmaceutical industry, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2745

Market Segmentation:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Cereals & snacks

Baking

Powdered beverages

Sauces, dressings & soups

Processed meat & seafood

Savoury

Nutraceuticals: functional foods

Moisturizer

Absorbent

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetics & Personal care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/corn-maltodextrin-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Corn Maltodextrin market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Pulse Ingredients Market

Halal Ingredients Market

Sorbitol Market

Bread Improvers Market

Soap Noodles Market

Read reports from different publications:

Aerospace Coatings Market

Aesthetic Medicine Market

Affective Computing Market

Aggregates Market

Collagen Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]